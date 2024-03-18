City of Paso Robles urging its residents to submit street-related requests for potholes

TechCrunch

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADIA is in talks to back Pocket FM in a large new round of funding, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, as the Indian audio-storytelling platform makes deeper inroads in the U.S. The talks for the new round, which have been ongoing for more than a month, follow Pocket FM recently securing about $100 million in a separate round of funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the details are not yet public. TechCrunch reported about Lightspeed Venture Partners engaging to invest in Pocket FM last year.