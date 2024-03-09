City, partners team up for veteran resources event next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso, the El Paso Veterans Affairs and Elizabeth Dole Foundation are teaming up to host the Borderplex Veteran and Family Caregiving Expo next week.

The event will be Wednesday, March 13 through Friday, March 15 at the El Paso Convention Center, One Civic Center Plaza.

“The expo aims to provide veteran caregivers and veterans with the local resources and information they need to support their everyday life as well as family caregiver assistance,” according to a news release sent out by the City of El Paso.

The expo is free and open to the public. Event sponsors include Endeavors, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, the Wounded Warrior Project, and TriWest.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation will launch its national campaign “I am a Caregiver” at the expo on Thursday, March 14.

“The campaign is a national program aimed at identifying and recognizing local military caregivers in order to provide them with the vital resources they need and a national platform to educate community leaders and policymakers about the issues military caregivers face,” according to the news release.

Here is a look at the schedule

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 13

Special presentations from the VA

Veteran Homelessness and Special Population

Veteran Women’s Health and Veteran Q+A

Healthcare and Community Partnerships

Gold Star + Survivor Outreach Services

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 14

Caregiver Presentation by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation

Caregiver Q+A and Veteran Financial Assistance

Veteran Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Programs

Estate Planning and End of Life Care/Burial Services

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 15

Presentations by the Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Veterans Network and Wounded Warrior Project

Veterans Service Organizations

El Paso Government Veterans Board

2020 Needs Assessment

For more information on veteran resources, click here.

