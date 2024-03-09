City, partners team up for veteran resources event next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso, the El Paso Veterans Affairs and Elizabeth Dole Foundation are teaming up to host the Borderplex Veteran and Family Caregiving Expo next week.
The event will be Wednesday, March 13 through Friday, March 15 at the El Paso Convention Center, One Civic Center Plaza.
“The expo aims to provide veteran caregivers and veterans with the local resources and information they need to support their everyday life as well as family caregiver assistance,” according to a news release sent out by the City of El Paso.
The expo is free and open to the public. Event sponsors include Endeavors, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, the Wounded Warrior Project, and TriWest.
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation will launch its national campaign “I am a Caregiver” at the expo on Thursday, March 14.
“The campaign is a national program aimed at identifying and recognizing local military caregivers in order to provide them with the vital resources they need and a national platform to educate community leaders and policymakers about the issues military caregivers face,” according to the news release.
Here is a look at the schedule
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 13
Special presentations from the VA
Veteran Homelessness and Special Population
Veteran Women’s Health and Veteran Q+A
Healthcare and Community Partnerships
Gold Star + Survivor Outreach Services
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 14
Caregiver Presentation by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation
Caregiver Q+A and Veteran Financial Assistance
Veteran Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Programs
Estate Planning and End of Life Care/Burial Services
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 15
Presentations by the Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Veterans Network and Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Service Organizations
El Paso Government Veterans Board
2020 Needs Assessment
For more information on veteran resources, click here.
