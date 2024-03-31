City parks closing on Easter due to rise in gun violence

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After the announcement of North City Park and South City Park closing on Easter, some residents say they are unhappy with this decision.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor announced the closure of both parks in a press release on Tuesday.

“We understand the significance of Easter as a time for families to come together and enjoy activities however our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our citizens in our community,” said Alsandor.

Angelle Trahan says her and her kids go to all of the parks in Opelousas often. She says the parks are keeping the children active and keeping the numbers of gun violence down.

“Don’t shut it down because adults acting crazy, them children didn’t ask to come here and they having fun. So let them enjoy themselves,” said Trahan. “If they busy right now that’s what’s keeping the violence down. If y’all shut it down the children not gonna have anything to do, then when you look again, children gonna be doing things they not supposed to do violence wise.”

Shauna Sias, community activist in Opelousas, says while she respects the mayor’s decision, there needs to be more recreational activities for the children of Opelousas.

“I am more concerned with the lack of consistent park and recreational activities. That has a direct reflection on the children,” said Sias.

Sias sends a message to the community.

“I want them to take note of this around election time and let this be an indication on who is for the community and who is with the community,” said Sias.

Both parks will reopen on April 1st.

