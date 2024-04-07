City of Orlando, Orange County Election Supervisor to meet on Monday

The Board of Elections is holding a meeting on Monday to decide on a timeline for a special election to replace former Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill.

Hill represented District 5; she’s been suspected from her office while she faces a criminal investigation in connection with seven felony charges, including impersonation and mortgage fraud.

During the meeting, the board is expected to decide on budget, dates, and polling locations for the 21,000 voters who represent District 5.

So far, there is not an official timeline just yet.

Read: Attorneys predict there will likely be prison time for Regina Hill

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections said the office was getting a jump start to prepare for an upcoming special election.

The Board of Elections wants to make sure the city will be ready for the thousands of voters who will now have to choose another representative to fill the gap that Hill left.

“We’re following the process, so we’re just waiting for the process to fulfill itself,” said Glen Gilzean with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Read: ‘Trusting the process’: Ex-Commissioner Regina Hill talks to Channel 9 after taking the stand

Regina Hill

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill left the Orange County Jail on Tuesday afternoon after paying bail.

Orlando commissioner

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, 58, was arrested Thursday morning on elderly exploitation and fraud charges, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday morning that Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested after an investigation into accusations of elderly exploitation and fraud.

GF Default - Raw Regina Hill pushes for bill that protects witnesses

GF Default - Raw: Regina Hill speaks to Channel 9

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, 58, was arrested Thursday morning on elderly exploitation and fraud charges, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.