City to open spray parks during Memorial Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s spray parks will be opening up during Memorial Day weekend, the City said in a news release on Sunday, May 19.

The City owns and operates nine spray parks in different parts of El Paso. The spray parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Sue Young Spray Park, 9730 Diana Dr.

Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree Ln.

Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson Ave.

Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park, 9301 Alameda Ave.

Westside Community Spray Park, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

Marty Robbins Spray Park, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Braden Aboud Memorial Spray Park, 4325 River Bend Dr.

Salvador Rivas Jr. Spray Park,12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Chamizal Community Spray Park, 2119 Cypress Ave.

Dog “parents” can also take their pets to the City’s only spray park for dogs, K-9 Agent Bulder Memorial Dog Spray Park, which is part of the Pavo Real Spray Park located at 9301 Alameda.

In addition to spray parks, the City operates two splash pads located at:

San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W Mills Ave.

El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs, 4001 E. Paisano Dr. (Now Open with paid admission at the zoo)

Spray parks are activated by visitors accessing water flow controls on the playground. The spray parks are free and open to the public. Swimming attire is not necessary but is recommended.

Residents who notice non-functioning spray parks or facilities that need maintenance are asked to call 311 or send an email to ParksAndRecreation@elpasotexas.gov.

Visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/parks-and-recreation for more information.

