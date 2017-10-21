City only unbeaten EPL side after Man U lose at Huddersfield

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scores from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City comfortably beat Burnley 3-0 to remain the only unbeaten side in the English Premier League after Manchester United lost at Huddersfield 2-1 on Saturday.

It was the first time in 65 years that Huddersfield beat United, which was made to pay dearly for defensive errors.

Chelsea came from behind to beat Watford 4-2 thanks to two late goals, and avoided a third straight league defeat.

City stretched its lead to five points more than its fellow Manchester club. Third-placed Tottenham can draw level with United if it beats Liverpool on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero set City on its way to victory with a first-half penalty before goals from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane ensured their side equaled the club record of 11 consecutive victories in all competitions.

Here's a look at the action:

RECORD MAN

Sergio Aguero became City's joint top goal-scorer with Eric Brook, whose record of 177 has stood for 78 years.

Aguero, back in the starting lineup after breaking a rib in a car crash three weeks ago, converted a penalty kick in the 30th minute at Etihad Stadium. Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was controversially adjudged to have brought down Bernardo Silva.

That brought Aguero level with Brook, who scored for City from 1927-39. Aguero has made 262 appearances for City in all competitions to reach the record mark, compared to Brook's 493.

HISTORIC HUDDERSFIELD

First-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre helped Huddersfield to its first win over Man United since March 1952.

The match turned when Phil Jones went off with injury midway through the first half.

Mooy robbed Juan Mata of possession near the halfway line, raced towards goal, and played through Thomas Ince. The winger turned Jones' replacement, Victor Lindelof, inside out to get away a shot that David De Gea could parry only into path of Mooy to rifle home.

Five minutes later, Lindelof embarrassingly misread goalkeeper Jonas Lossl's long ball to gift it to Depoitre, who rounded De Gea and slotted into the empty net.

Marcus Rashford headed home Romelu Lukaku's cross 12 minutes from time to halve the deficit but United couldn't find the equalizer and a remarkable roar greeted the final whistle.

LATE RELIEF

Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored twice as Chelsea fought back from behind to win a six-goal thriller against Watford.

Pedro's superb strike put the home side in front after they were wrongly awarded a corner, but Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra scored either side of halftime for visiting Chelsea.

Watford wasted chances to extend its advantage before Batshuayi headed in the equalizer.

Cesar Azpilicueta gave Chelsea the lead again three minutes from time and Batshuayi doubled his tally in stoppage time to secure victory for the defending champion.

WINNING START

Leicester moved out of the relegation zone as the post-Craig Shakespeare era began with a win.

Michael Appleton was in caretaker command after Shakespeare's midweek sacking, and Leicester fully merited the three points handed to them by Federico Fernandez's first-half own goal and Shinji Okazaki's fifth of the season just after the interval.

Alfie Mawson reduced the deficit for Swansea from a 56th-minute corner.

Shakespeare paid the price for a winless run of six games and just one league victory all season.

Stoke replaced Leicester in the bottom three after losing at Bournemouth 2-1.

Last-placed Crystal Palace lost at Newcastle 1-0 after substitute Mikel Merino netted four minutes from time.

A late goal from a substitute also saw Southampton win against West Bromwich Albion 1-0. Sofiane Boufal scored a sublime individual effort five minutes from time.

