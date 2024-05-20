City of OKC releases areas affected by severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City released the latest damage report after storms swept through the metro last night.

According to City officials, the following damage was reported after severe storms and a tornado passed through Oklahoma City on May 19.

Damage reported in Oklahoma after severe overnight storms

NW 10 Street and Cimarron Road One home destroyed. One home damaged. Power lines down. Debris strewn across fields

C. E. Page Airport Minor damage to the fence line. Damage to two small structures.

Multiple power lines down citywide.

Multiple flooded intersections.

Fire Calls

House fire at 5501 Sherman Dr., assumed to be due to a lightning strike.

People stuck in shelters in four locations.

Lightning strike, 1408 S MacArthur Blvd.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.