City officials hold second block grant hearing

Apr. 4—CUMBERLAND — The city held a second public hearing Tuesday for the Community Development Block Grant 2024 plan.

It includes 13 proposed projects for an estimated $800,000 total funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"The process is competitive," said Senior Community Development Specialist Lee Borror.

Proposed projects include Jane Frazier Village playground improvements — $40,000; Baltimore Street Redesign Phase 5 areas — $330,000; Allegany Youth Enrichment Program Services Youth Center sprinkler systems — $24,000; and Parks and Recreation improvements — $174,040.

Also on the list is Cumberland Police Department foot and bike patrols, Allegany County Department of Social Services emergency rental and water/sewer/trash assistance, YMCA Gilcrist food program, long- and short-term prescription programs, an abuse intervention program, and SSI/SSDI Outreach, Access, and Recovery also known as SOAR.

Written comments for the plan may be sent to Borror at 57 N. Liberty St. in Cumberland, emailed to lee.borror@cumberlandmd.gov or submitted by calling 301-759-6437.

The projects are expected to be voted on at the May 7 mayor and City Council meeting.

In other city business:

—Applications are expected to be available mid-July for city residents who want to participate in a local government academy planned to begin in the fall.

—The council approved an infill agreement with Washington, D.C.-based Teabow Residential LLC that stipulates the company has two years to build residential homes on lots located at Arch, Lee, Elder and Knox streets and Maryland and Pennsylvania avenues. Teabow is expected to sign the agreement Thursday.

