City officials eying Todd Houston Field as possible home for State Liners

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee officials will consider renovating Todd Houston Field, where Tennessee High’s baseball team plays, to accommodate the Bristol State Liners Appalachian League team.

The matter is on the agenda for the City Council’s work session next Tuesday.

“As Council is aware, staff have been working diligently to analyze location, plans, and funding for a baseball stadium that would be home to the Stateliners as well as serve the youth of our community,” the agenda states. “After much discussion and consideration of a number of locations, we have met with the Director of Schools and Facilities Director about the potential of renovating Todd Houston Field to serve all of our needs.”

Originally, the team was supposed to move from Bristol, Virginia, to Bristol, Tennessee, and play in a new stadium at Whitetop Creek Park. The project was going to a public-private partnership involving Boyd Sports, which owns every other local Appalachian League team. However, Boyd Sports pulled out of the project.

According to the agenda, the city’s parks and recreation director and school facilities director are working with a representative of the Mattern and Craig engineering firm “to review the Whitetop plans and see what can be carried over to Todd Houston Field.”

Mattern and Craig developed the plans for the new stadium.

City staff are expected to update council members during the work session, which begins at 5 p.m.

With the Appalachian League season underway, the team is playing “home” games at other Appy League team fields.

