City officials explore the possibility of a restricted DORA for downtown South Bend

Downtown South Bend as seen from a drone on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

SOUTH BEND — While Mishawaka seems headed toward creating a Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area this year, South Bend is still studying the idea, which was allowed last year by the Indiana legislature.

The Mishawaka proposal, which is still working itself through the Mishawaka Common Council, would allow visitors to carry alcoholic beverages in marked cups in an area confined to Ironworks Plaza and on set days and limited hours.

Earlier this year, city officials presented a preliminary proposal to members of the Downtown Dining Association in South Bend that would have limited the DORA to Michigan Street and East Jefferson Boulevard for predetermined times and events ― such as First Fridays, Art Beat, Wine Walks and other similar events.

That early proposal included 23 businesses and would have restricted the hours ― ending no later than 9 p.m. for most events ― during which visitors could walk in the DORA with approved cups and beverages from approved vendors.

Caleb Bauer, South Bend’s executive director of community investment, said the possibility of a DORA is being explored, but he didn’t want to provide specifics until all the details are worked out.

“We want to make sure we get it right and don’t create problems with it,” he said via text message and otherwise declining to answer questions about it.

Director of Community Investment Caleb Bauer

Downtown South Bend Inc., a group that advocates for downtown, deferred comment to the city.

Most downtown restaurateurs and bar owners seem to be in favor of such a proposal, which was allowed by the state to encourage visitors to spend more time and money in designated areas. Thirteen Indiana municipalities have already been approved for DORAs, including Fort Wayne, Jasper and Shelbyville, according to the Indy Star.

"I’m in favor of anything that enhances visitorship and fun things to do downtown,” Mark McDonnell, founder of LaSalle Grill at 115 W. Colfax Ave., said, pointing out that other cities and states have successfully implemented zones where public consumption is allowed.

“A DORA is one of those things that can make downtown a destination for visitors,” McDonnell said. “It would be especially good here, because we have a high concentration of eating and drinking places.”

4th District Common Council member Troy Warner is sworn in for his second term during the inauguration of South Bend elected officials at Century Center on Jan. 1, 2024.

Councilman Troy Warner, whose district would likely encompass a portion of a DORA, said starting slow and with a lot of restrictions would be important to him. “What are the potential issues and pitfalls?” he asked.

“I could see testing it with particular events, like First Fridays and Wine Walks,” Warner said. “But I wouldn’t be in favor of people being able to walk around downtown with cans of beer.”

Some fear that restrictions that are too loose could result in fights, public intoxication or other problems. Terry Meehan, co-owner of Fiddler’s Hearth at 127 N. Main St., is among the minority of restaurant owners who don’t like the idea.

“I’ve been in the safety field most of my life,” he said, adding that he’d worry about people getting hit by cars, public drunkenness and other problems. “People bend rules left and right. And the status quo is working fine. So why change it?”

That’s the debate that will likely come up when the DORA proposal finally makes its public appearance in South Bend with most restaurateurs and bar owners in favor of the idea as long as it's done to enhance the downtown experience.

Jennifer Stone, co-owner of The Early Bird Eatery on Wayne Street in South Bend, talks about their liquor license experience. The restaurant has a riverfront district liquor license that allows it to serve beer, wine and cocktails.

“I think it would be great,” said Jennifer Stone, co-owner of The Early Bird Eatery at 117 E. Wayne St. “We’re already doing events throughout the year. This would allow us to collaborate more and come up with different types of events.”

"With proper planning and coordination, most potential problems could be overcome,” Stone said, pointing out that spots in Michigan have successfully been allowing such areas.

Cocktail menus rest on the tables in the adult dining area of Cafe Navarre at 101 N. Michigan Street in South Bend on June 21, 2023.

“We have states surrounding us where this type of culture already exists,” said Matt Soutra, vice president of operations for Navarre Hospitality Group, which operates several venues in downtown South Bend, including Cafe Navarre.

“It gives us the ability to compete with our neighbors who already are allowing it, and it’s also good for consumers,” he said, adding that a DORA can help attract new visitors and keep people downtown longer.

"You need to be smart about it, just like happy hours,” he said. “We should start conservatively, but we should get started.”

Email Tribune staff writer Ed Semmler at esemmler@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend studies possibility of public consumption with restrictions