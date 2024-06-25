City offers resources for cleanup efforts

Jun. 24—The City of Austin is urging people to take proper steps when dealing with the aftermath this weekend's flooding.

Due to the rain and flooding, there have been several reports of water in homes, particularly in basements. Even though many have probably started cleans, a release from the city is urging people to check with insurance agents and to document any damage.

The city urges people to call Planning and Building at 1-507-437-9950 if there are any questions with permitting.

In the meantime, the city also provided several links for people to help guide people through the process of cleaning and renovation.

* Cleaning up after a flood/University of Minnesota Extension

* Flooded Homes Cleanup Guidance/US EPA

* Flooding Resources: Summer 2024 — American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region (mndaksredcross.org)

The release also stated that the city will not be picking up any debris from water damage. Waste can be taken to the transfer station. For more information, visit: https://www.ci.austin.mn.us/public-works/solid-waste-transfer-station