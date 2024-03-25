City of Norfolk to hold last open house for future flood mitigation planning
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Also in the mix: Levi's, Crest, Blink, Revlon, Bali, Neutrogena, Olay and Vera Bradley. Don't miss this massive event!
Toys for Bob — which developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy — reached a deal with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central.
Nvidia and Amazon Web Services, the lucrative cloud arm of Amazon, have a surprising amount in common. For AWS, it was realizing that it could sell the internal services — storage, compute and memory — that it had created for itself in-house. For Nvidia, it was the fact that the GPU, created for gaming purposes, was also well suited to processing AI workloads.
Among the top discounts: A Dyson vacuum for over $100 off, a Vizio smart TV for under $150, Sealy memory foam cooling pillows for just $15 a pop and so, so much more.
A four-day trading week will greet investors for the end of March and the finale of what's been an eventful first quarter of the year.
Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers earlier this week.
Washington has a plan to avert a government shutdown but faces a gauntlet of procedural steps in the hours ahead before a stoppage can be averted at midnight on Friday.
This past week the first stadium built for women’s soccer opened its doors, packing the stands with fans eager to cheer on the home team: the Kansas City Current. As we sat there, 15 of the 17 original players from the first U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), we couldn’t help but swell with immense pride. Look at how far our sport has come and how many women it has lifted along the way.
Hospitals and insurance giants are clashing over Medicare Advantage plans as both sides try to protect their profits. Many seniors are caught in the crosshairs.
See what all the fuss is about with this ultra-affordable kit.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is adding live scores for sports games. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that Threads has started testing live scores for NBA games, and that the platform plans to add support for additional leagues in the future. The launch of the feature comes as Threads continues to take on X, which has had live scores for sports games for around a decade now.
Johnson will not necessarily lose his job as a result of Greene’s resolution. But the threat is real.
Threads is getting into live sports scores, starting with the NBA. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the initiative and said that other leagues will be coming soon.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
The 'Real Housewives' star is among 47,000 devotees, who praise their breathability and secure fit.