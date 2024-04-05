City of Newburgh man charged with attempted murder

CITY OF NEWBURGH - A Newburgh man was charged with attempted murder on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed two people, city police reported Friday.

City of Newburgh police said they responded to a call reporting a stabbing at a residence on Dubois Street on Sunday night. Officers who arrived at the scene found two victims with serious stab wounds.

Police also learned the name of the suspect, Donnie Smith, 32, who is a City of Newburgh resident.

Smith was located by officers and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault, both felonies.

He is being held without bail in the Orange County jail pending further court action.

Inspector General: New York appoints independent monitor for Orange County IDA

Police did not further identify the two victims, nor did they say what, if any, relationship they had to Smith or what might have motivated the stabbings.

City police said the investigation is continuing, and if anyone has any relevant information about the case, they should call their Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

The name of Smith's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: City of Newburgh man accused of stabbing two people