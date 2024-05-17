City of Nawabs and Kebabs Has a History of Harmony: India Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Each day, Bloomberg journalists take you across a selection of towns and cities as they gear up for the big vote.

Hi, this is Shruti Srivastava and I write on economy and trade from New Delhi. I grew up in Lucknow, the capital of India’s most populous and electorally crucial state Uttar Pradesh. The historical city is a melting pot of cultures, cuisines and couture. Synonymous with Nawabs, the erstwhile rulers under the Mughal empire, tourists throng to Lucknow to taste the flavors of melt-in-the-mouth kebabs and delectable biryani, apart from exploring its gorgeous palaces and monuments. Chikankari, an intricate embroidery that enjoys geographical indication status, is a big draw. The constituency has voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right wing Hindutva party in every election since 1991. Yet, the city passionately defends its social harmony with roots steeped in Hindu and Islamic cultures. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to pull off a third straight win from the constituency that sent Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the parliament five consecutive times. Lucknow will vote on May 20.

India’s incumbent BJP, led by Modi, will likely add to its 303 seats in the lower house of the parliament once the national elections are completed, according to Antique Stock Broking.

The Supreme Court has agreed to urgently hear a plea by an NGO seeking a direction to the Election Commission to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of conclusion of voting in each phase.

Home Minister Amit Shah claimed, at an election rally on Thursday, that his party’s government will ban cow slaughter in the country if voted to a third consecutive term in office.

The AFP reported about Modi’s strategy of appealing to pan-Hindu unity, which has reaped political dividends. His party’s pitch: think of your religion first, and then caste or social hierarchy.

India’s mammoth election runs through June 1, with counting scheduled for June 4. This map from the Election Commission of India shows which constituencies vote when.

