City of Nampa, with help from Latino residents, renames Hispanic Cultural Center

Jose DeLeon, facilities manager of the building formerly known as the Nampa Hispanic Cultural Center, is guiding the new center through a transition period, which starts with a new name.

The Nampa City Council, which now owns the center, voted Monday to rename the center to the Idaho Hispanic Community Center.

DeLeon said in a phone interview that the name encapsulates the original intentions of the center — to be a location for educational advancement and cultural expression for Idaho’s Latino community — and where he hopes to guide it in the coming years.

In July 2023, the city of Nampa took over operations of the Hispanic Cultural Center from the Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation after a rash of complaints from some of the building’s tenants and Latino community members who said the building had “fallen into disrepair.”

The Idaho Hispanic Community Center is located at 315 Stampede Drive in Nampa. It is open five days a week for entry. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Mayor Debbie Kling and the city appointed DeLeon to run the center on Jan. 30, 2023. Since then, DeLeon has tackled the long list of infrastructure improvements needed at the building, which opened in 2003. DeLeon was the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce director of programming for two years.

DeLeon said the building needed plumbing and tile improvements, new paint, a new HVAC system and roof. So far, most of the improvements have been made, he said, but the roof project is ongoing.

The construction took place as the center remained open to the community, DeLeon said.

“One of the things that I wanted to stand up right away and get going was the feeling that people could come in and actually use the center as a rental facility for community meetings, gatherings and that kind of thing,” DeLeon said.

Since February, the city has hosted Community Council of Idaho events, quinceañeras, first communions, political fundraisers and is a polling place for early primary voting.

DeLeon has big plans for the center — he hopes to bring in computers for people to use, host cooking classes and host possible art exhibits.

And, he said, he wants to ensure that all Nampa residents feel welcome in the center.

“The Hispanic (Community Center) is poised to become a vital institution within our community, promoting cross-cultural understanding, appreciation, unity, while celebrating the vibrant tapestry of Hispanic culture, through diverse programming,” DeLeon said.

DeLeon said he was looking forward to hosting the 208 Night Market at the center, which will be a large market with local vendors serving food from across the Latino community. He said the first market will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 17.

The new name came from weeks of work from the Nampa Community and Cultural Advisory Group. DeLeon said the group started with 47 name suggestions and had to get it down to just one.

DeLeon said the cultural advisory group comprises about 18 Nampa residents who are Latino.

“The new name allows us to brand and market the center and fulfill its intent to improve the quality of life for all people as well as to recognize, celebrate, and preserve Hispanic heritage, culture and values,” said Dan Puga, chairman of the advisory group, in a news release.

The Nampa City Council approved the new name in a meeting on Monday in a 5-1 vote; councilman Dale Reynolds was the lone dissenting vote.

