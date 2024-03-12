City mum, but congressman touts $147 million federal grant for Jacksonville's Emerald Trail

A map displayed last year at a news conference about Jacksonville's Emerald Trail shows trail legs either built or planned as parts of a 30-mile network of walking/biking/running routes crossing Jacksonville's core.

Jacksonville is getting a $147 million federal grant for work on the long-planned Emerald Trail network of urban green spaces, U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean tweeted Monday evening.

“It’s a great day for #FL04’s economy, infrastructure and jobs!” exulted Bean, a Republican freshman whose district includes a huge chunk of Jacksonville.

A release about the grant on Bean’s congressional website said the U.S. Department of Transportation funds initiatives to improve transportation access and safety, and to restore community connectivity in underserved areas.

Workers built a long, stair-stepped berm north of McCoys Creek near Stockton Street last March as part of work to restore a more natural flow to the waterway that runs alongside a key link in Jacksonvile's long-planned Emerald Trail network.

The release — which linked to a support letter Bean and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford sent jointly to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — said the grant will help a master plan of the city and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority for work in downtown and 14 core-city neighborhoods, but local officials said nothing Monday.

A city spokesman said they would have more to share in coming days.

The Emerald Trail in a 30-mile chain of creeks, paths and parkland that backers envision stitched together as a vast amenity encouraging cycling, walking and running through the city’s center.

Championed for a decade by the nonprofit Groundwork Jacksonville, the project has gained a varied list of supporters, from the JTC Running club to cigar manufacturer Swisher, which last year donated $500,000 to help complete work remaking the long-dormant S-Line rail route near its production facilities as part of the trail system.

Bean didn’t identify specific Emerald Trail projects that would benefit from the federal grant.

Groundwork Jacksonville received funding last year for a study to design a new ramp leading toward the Arlington Expressway that would pass over Hogans Creek without interfering with the flow of the creek where the group has been planning a link in the Emerald Trail.

However Groundwork Jacksonville has tried to incorporate the trail into expensive public works projects before, working with the city for year in an extensive remaking of flood-prone McCoys Creek and last year using federal funding to study rebuilding ramps to downtown’s Mathews Bridge to address a man-made bottleneck blamed for flooding in Hogans Creek.

