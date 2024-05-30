City of Mobile hosting annual Juneteenth Celebration at GulfQuest Maritime Museum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced plans for their annual Juneteenth Celebration.

The annual celebration will take place on June 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico.

Dr. Shana Lewis will serve as the event’s guest speaker. She will discuss financial wellness and entrepreneurship.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19 each year, commemorates the end of slavery.

The Africatown Drummers will also be in attendance to provide the music.

There will be resources related to retirement, insurance, investing and other vendors.

You can RSVP online to secure your spot.

