City of Milwaukee must pay $239K in legal fees for man shot in the back by police in 2014

A federal magistrate ruled Friday the city of Milwaukee must pay just over $239,000 in legal fees for Joseph Walker, who was shot in the back by Milwaukee police 10 years ago.

A jury previously awarded $1 million to Walker for an excessive force claim, stemming from a lawsuit he filed in March 2020. He was awarded an additional $1 million for officers' failure to intervene during the April 6, 2014, shooting.

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph awarded Walker $239,224 in attorney's fees and $149 in other nontaxable costs. Pending any appeals by the city, Joseph's decision represents the formal closure of Walker's litigation against the city, which began in March 2020.

Walker was in part represented by Emil Ovbiagele, Milwaukee Bar Association president and founder of OVB Law & Consulting.

Ovbiagele said in an email Tuesday he hoped Friday's ruling would end the city's efforts to fight a case it could have settled long ago.

Ovbiagele said the ruling, along with a prior decision last week to deny a motion by the city to throw out the jury verdict, proved the city’s position and defense were weak from the outset.

"The City had lots of opportunities to settle, and right before trial, the City only offered $250,000. In fact, it could have settled after it lost at trial. Now, the City faces a judgment more than 6 times that amount," he wrote.

Attempts to reach Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer weren't immediately successful Tuesday.

Walker was shot on April 6, 2014, court documents show. Officers used force against Walker, believing he was holding a gun, and for making threats to relatives during a "psychotic episode" after running out of prescribed medication.

Walker was shot at multiple times by four Milwaukee police officers. He denies ever holding a gun.

Twelve shots were fired. One hit Walker in the back.

He survived the shooting, but still suffers from emotional distress and PTSD, Ovbiagele said.

"It is unclear if the City will pay the judgment, or if it will continue to waste its internal resources and taxpayer money to appeal a rational, fair, and just jury verdict," he said in the email. "Hopefully, the Common Council will take the jury’s hint and put this chapter of the illegal shooting of Joseph Walker behind and move on."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: City must pay legal fees for man shot in the back by Milwaukee police in 2014