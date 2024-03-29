City to meet with advocacy group after murder victim memorial removed from Downtown bridge

The city of Columbus is working with a local advocacy group after a tangible reminder of those lost to violence was removed without notice from a downtown bridge.

The city's Department of Public Service said, as part of routine maintenance, it removed an "assortment of hundreds of locks" attached to the Rich Street Bridge.

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, a local group of mothers who have lost children to violence, began placing the locks on the bridge in October 2021. The locks, each engraved with the name of a loved one, were put on the bridge during ceremonies that occurred several times a year.

Locks like these had been placed on the Rich Street Bridge by Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children. The city removed the locks in March but is working with the group to find a different way to honor their loved ones.

Brenda Johnson was one of the first mothers to put her lock on the bridge in October 2021. She said the organization had permission from Mayor Andrew J. Ginther's office to place them there and received assurances that the city wouldn't remove them.

Johnson's son, James Johnson II, was fatally shot in October 2020. The 29-year-old's homicide remains unsolved more than three years later. She said learning the locks had been removed in mid-March felt like a gut punch.

"When they took them off, it’s like reliving it all over again, like he really didn’t matter to the city like they do to us," Johnson said. "To others it might be a piece of metal, but to us, it was a symbolism of our kids and you took our child."

She said the group chose the bridge because of its location overlooking the city and the water.

The city's Department of Public Service said in a statement that its workers removed the locks over concerns about adding extra weight that could compromise the structural integrity of the bridge.

"We don’t want the integrity of the bridge to have an issue," Johnson said. "We love the area, but if we could get something like the locks, we’re ok with that. We just wish if they were going to take it off that they could have contacted us to be there to get their locks."

Johnson said the city is in the process of returning the locks to the organization's leader, Malissa Thomas-St. Clair. City workers cut the locks off so they can't be reattached to the bridge, Johnson said.

The city and Thomas-St. Clair are scheduled to have a meeting in early April to discuss a more permanent solution for honoring those lost to violence.

"It can’t bring back all the emotions and the heartache we all went through doing it all, but we have to move forward and come up with a good solution," Johnson said. "None of us wants anybody to forget who our angels are."

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus sparks outrage by removing murder victim memorial from bridge