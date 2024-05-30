City may be weeks away from identifying fix for closed Black River Canal gate

Wooded debris is piled on the Tainter gate on the Black River Canal the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Officials said the gate was damaged after it was opened to floodwaters in late January. A presentation on the issue was expected at Monday's City Council meeting.

It will be a few more weeks before it looks like anything is physically being done on site about the Black River Canal gate since winter floods damaged it and rendered the waterway impassable to boaters this season.

However, Port Huron city officials said that doesn’t mean a host of preparations aren’t going on behind the scenes.

That was the general message from city administration to local boaters during a crowded round table discussion late Wednesday at Casey’s on the Plaza downtown. City Manager James Freed recounted the late January icedam on the upper river that sent a surge of floodwaters down the canal, spurring a rare reversal in flow back toward Lake Huron and enabling the Tainter gate east of Gratiot Avenue to be damaged and torn down by debris.

Months later, the gate remains askew from its superstructure in the water, and officials said they’ve only recently learned from the state’s environmental agency what was required to remove the infrastructure — and ultimately, determine whether it can be salvaged or must be replaced.

“This is pretty unique. All the rivers and streams in the Great Lakes flow out to a great lake. We have a canal that actually takes water from a great lake,” Freed said of the canal. The Tainter gate itself is an 80-year-old, 6,000-pound structure, and because of the complexity of its early construction — built in rivets and free of welding — the city administrator said it’s remained in place to prevent the lake from pushing sand further west into the canal.

Although they’ve been in contact with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy since three days after the January flood incident, Freed said they only learned recently that they’d need a floodplain hydraulic study from the Federal Emergency Management Agency

“It took us a month to find out what we needed. Then, we had to go to FEMA and request the (study),” he said Wednesday. “So, we got that last Thursday at four o’clock, immediately handed it off to our engineers. (Consulting firm) DLZ has it. What they have to do is take the cofferdam system and inject that into the model to demonstrate the cause and effect of putting those dams in the Black River and possible flooding upstream and downstream.”

“We are now waiting to have that hydraulic modeling completed," Freed added "It’s going to take about three weeks. We’re hoping it shows it doesn’t really have a material factor in the Black River.”

Port Huron City Manager James Freed addresses a small crowd of local boaters during a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Casey's on the Plaza downtown.

Then, what happens?

Freed said the city hopes for a swift permit response, having taken time for due diligence to ensure any application submitted isn't set aside by EGLE. When it comes, he said they’ll be ready with a plan, working with local welders who’ll consider a quick fix on the Tainter gate, as well as other engineers on a new one.

City officials were met with questions from roundtable attendees, including lining up contractors, the cost, and whether something will be in place before early spring floods next year. Some also questioned the impact of a closure on the canal and its inclusion in a nationally recognized island loop for kayakers.

Freed said they believe the gate’s superstructure was fine, but that they’ll better asses its foundation when the gate is removed. At that point, of the gate, he said, they hope it can be fixed.

Because as common as those sorts of release gates are to stormwater flood control systems, Freed said the city’s would be proprietary to the size of the canal and require some lead time to be fabricated anew.

Brent Moore, the city’s engineering manager, said when they talked to the consulting engineers from firm DLZ, they learned based on its design that the Tainter gate needs to be replaced with a new mechanism on top and wind system.

Freed said the city has $500,000 for a canal fix in the budget for the next fiscal year starting July 1. As they expect a higher cost around $1 million or more, he added they’d approach neighboring townships down the road about sharing the cost.

“You don’t come to the maritime capital of the Great Lakes and say, ‘Canal’s going to be closed all summer.’ Like no thanks. So, we have been trying to get this thing back open, but it’s going to take probably another month, a month and a half before we actually see real work happening in the canal,” Freed said. “It is my goal that when we build this, we build it back better and stronger, so that this never happens again.”

Boaters also touched on city marina operations, dredging, condition of the Black River, and more, and officials agreed to look at holding a roundtable with boaters on an annual basis moving forward.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: City weeks away from identifying fix for closed Black River Canal gate