City of Massillon looks for state grant to repair northern streambank at Reservoir Park

MASSILLON – City officials are preparing to apply for state funding to help repair a section of streambank along the northern end of Reservoir Park.

Legislation was introduced Tuesday night to City Council, that — if approved — would allow the Parks and Recreation Department to apply for an H2Ohio grant via the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Grant dollars would be used on the rehab project, according to Parks & Rec Director Steve Pedro, who said the streambank repair is to run along Sippo Creek from Phillips Road NE to Reservoir Drive NE.

The bulk of work is likely to include installing a rock wall and planting vegetation to stabilize and preserve the bank of the creek, Pedro said.

Some reinforcement work was done in 2023 near the Reservoir Park spillway. The city of Massillon is planning to apply for an H2Ohio grant this year to help rebuild part of a damaged streambank on the northern end of the park.

The goal is to have the project start prior to the end of the year, said Pedro, assuming the city is awarded the grant, which is expected to run around $200,000. Cost of the overall project may run more than the grant amount.

City Council is scheduled to consider passing the H2Ohio grant on first reading during next week's regular meeting.

The five-member Massillon Recreation Board voted unanimously May 15 in favor of the grant.

City Council's consideration of the H2Ohio grant is not related to a planned, future effort to recreate a small pond north of the Reservoir Park spillway and to rehab the old pumphouse at 770 Reservoir Drive NE.

The restoration project for the pumphouse and pond is on the city's radar for down the road.

The city has applied for federal dollars to assist with funding the effort.

