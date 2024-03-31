City market users divided on plans for food hub

Leeds City Council has confirmed a container-style unit as its preferred option for a food hub at Kirkgate Market - but shoppers and traders are divided at the plans.

If planning and licensing is approved, Stack would meet the costs of building the proposed food, beverage and entertainment venue, while the council would benefit from rental income.

But at a time when businesses are weathering the storm of the cost-of-living crisis - having barely bounced back from the pandemic - there are concerns independent firms already established at Kirkgate could be put at risk.

The BBC has spoken to regulars at the market and the people who rely on their trade.

The shopper

Jessica Hodkinson thinks it will be good for the city [BBC]

Jessica Hodkinson, 36, lives in the city centre. She had just been to a baby sensory class at Trinity Leeds.

Asked what she thought of the plans, she said: "I think it will be really good for the city, there are a few food options in the market already but I think they could do with more variety."

She used to live in London and said: "It improved the local area in Brixton, and brought more money to the economy.

"This area is looking a bit dated, but there is history here; if they can mix the old with the new it will be really good."

Ms Hodkinson did have concerns for the local businesses at Kirkgate Market, saying: "I think locals might feel like they're being pushed out."

But she added: "Leeds is growing and I think it's what we need in terms of putting us on the map.

"It would be nice if it was independent, but I think as long as the quality is good and there are a variety of cuisines then that would be great."

The student

Dani Sophia Waters Brooke is worried the food village may disrupt businesses already at the market [BBC]

The outdoor market in Leeds currently has room for a total of 185 stalls.

According to the council, on its busiest days around 85 of those are filled.

Leeds Beckett student Dani Sophia Waters Brooke, 26, was shopping for a belt to wear at an upcoming rock show, and said: "I come to the market a lot, usually for food, but everything's here.

"I really like Leeds Kirkgate Market, if it's anything like the businesses we've already got then I would definitely come to eat here as long as it isn't disruptive to the people who make a living here; a lot of people in the community rely on this place."

The trader

James Stock is the owner of Fat Annie's in the market, and worries the food hall will put traders at risk [BBC]

James Stock, 45, is the owner of Fat Annie's, a plant-based, American diner-inspired street food stall which has been based in Kirkgate Market since 2017.

He had just finished a busy lunch shift serving burgers, fries and shakes when he said he was worried about the proposals.

"We can't see the logic in creating a second food hall when we're here, we'd prefer it not to go ahead because it is going to take some of our trade inevitably.

"We've worked really hard to build this up and we've had some really tough times.

"We're hoping people stay loyal to us, we're hoping we can survive this, the conditions in hospitality are really very tough. We feel like we're being put at risk.

"Leeds Market is having a revival thanks to this food hall - why put us in jeopardy?"

The taxi driver

Mohammed Munir says it's a good idea to make use of the space where the market is empty [BBC]

Mohammed Munir, 54, has been a taxi driver in Leeds for more than three decades.

He works outside Kirkgate Market every day and was optimistic for the food hub.

He said: "It probably is a good idea to make use of the space where part of the market is empty and not doing anything.

Mr Munir said trade from the market was "fair" but had been affected by the pandemic.

"Trade hasn't really picked up so anything that's going to fill up this space and bring in more business is a good idea.

"The worrying thing is while they're doing that work are they going to disturb us?

"It's hard enough to make a living as it is. Are they going to block us using this rank?"

'One of the jewels in our city's retail crown'

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We are proud of the significant improvement work we have done and continue to do to ensure Leeds Kirkgate Market remains one of the jewels in our city’s retail crown.

“As part of that work, it is important for us to explore imaginative new ways to make the best use of all the market space – particularly at a time when the outdoor market is in decline in terms of trader attendance and the council, like many other local authorities nationwide, is facing significant financial challenges.

“The new food village will boost footfall across the whole market site and help this historic and important destination attract a new customer base.

“As with all schemes undertaken by the council, we will do everything we can to minimise the impact of any construction work on road users and nearby businesses.”

