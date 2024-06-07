City manager resigns in Vandalia

A local city manager is stepping down.

Dan Wendt announced his intent to resign as Vandalia City Manager during an executive session at Wednesday’s night city council meeting, a city spokesperson told News Center 7.

He will be on paid administrative leave until a separation agreement is reached.

Neither Wendt nor city leaders gave a reason for his resignation.

The city posted the announcement on social media.

Wendt was named the city manager back in 2021.

Rob Cron has been appointed the acting city manager.