City man headed to trial for attempted homicide

A Meadville man will stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on attempted homicide and related charges for allegedly shooting at another man last month at a city intersection

On Thursday, Donald R. Fredericks Jr., 42, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on multiple charges filed by Meadville Police Department. By waiving his right to a hearing, Fredericks automatically was ordered held for trial in county court.

Fredericks is charged by city police with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment, simple assault, criminal mischief and driving without a license.

Police allege Fredericks shot at the other man at the intersection of South Main and Willow streets at 5:12 p.m. May 1 when they arrived there in their respective vehicles.

The arrest affidavit filed said the two men initially had encountered each other at the intersection of South Main and Pine streets between 3:30 and 4 p.m. May 1. Fredericks then used his SUV (sport utility vehicle) to block the other man’s SUV with Fredericks then getting out of his SUV and yelling at the other man, the affidavit said. The other man was able to drive away, but then he followed Fredericks’ vehicle to obtain its license plate number.

The two men encountered each other again just after 5 p.m. that day at South Main and Willow streets, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Fredericks yelled at the man, then brandished a pistol out of the SUV and fired one round into the driver side of the other man’s vehicle. The bullet nearly struck the other man, who then drove directly to police headquarters to report the incident, the affidavit said.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man in a red vehicle brandish a firearm and then shoot toward the other man’s vehicle. Witnesses told police they did not see the other man fire at Fredericks nor did they see any weapon shown by the other man. In addition, several individuals in the area reported hearing only one shot fired, the affidavit said.

Fredericks remains jailed in lieu of $200,000 bond awaiting trial during the September term of county criminal court.