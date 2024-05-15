City lifts boil water notice, announces temporary change in water disinfection

May 15—The City of Odessa has lifted the boil water notice for residents on the north side of the city. No one in Odessa is currently under a boil water notice.

According to a Wednesday news release from the city, on May 13, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Odessa Public Water System to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees in the City of Odessa, that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of May 15, the release concluded.

In a second news release, the City of Odessa announced a temporary change to the method used to disinfect the water supply on Friday, May 31, through June 29.

Residents may notice a bleach or chlorine like smell in the water, but it is nothing to be concerned about.

During this interim period of approximately 30 days, the City will use only chlorine to disinfect the water supply instead of the combination of chlorine and ammonia to form Chloramines.

The change in disinfections will be implemented as a proactive maintenance activity in the distribution system to assist in maintaining adequate chlorine residuals. The City has made this same change to its disinfectant in past years with minimal impact on its customers.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified of the change in the treatment of the water and concurs that it is the best method of ensuring that adequate chlorine residuals are maintained throughout the distribution system.