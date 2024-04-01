City of Lexington is hiring. See roles open this month with minimum pay exceeding $50K

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government is hiring, and several of the open positions offer salaries and hourly wages of at least $50,000 a year.

What’s more, working for the city also awards you a package of benefits, including health insurance, retirement benefits and other incentives for public sector employment.

You can explore various job openings posted on the city’s website. As of March 28, the following positions are available.

McConnell Springs Park Manager

Department: Parks and Recreation

Minimum salary: $60,136.96

Deadline to apply: April 15

According to the position’s description on the city’s online job board, this role centers on managing and overseeing recreation activities and personnel across multiple programs and facilities. The candidate will run operations at McConnell Springs Park, specifically overseeing land management and visitor experiences within the beautiful 28-acre facility.

The position lists the following as minimum job requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a field related to the job

Four years of related professional experience, in which at least four years must be in a supervisory/management capacity

Additional years of related education may substitute for years of experience

Additional years of related experience may substitute for years of education

There are no substitutes for the required supervisory/management experience

Environmental Program Manager - Energy

Department: Environmental Sciences

Minimum salary: $60,136.96

Deadline to apply: April 15

The candidate hired for this position will have the opportunity to make a difference across the city as they work to implement and manage a governmentwide energy management plan. The effort is aimed at reducing utility costs and improving the city’s energy efficiency to save taxpayer money.

The position’s listed minimum requirements are as follows:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, environmental science, earth science, sustainability or other fields related to the job

Four years of energy management experience. A work history demonstrating experience with energy audits, building retrofits, cost analysis comparisons, utility rate reviews, building automation software, building/equipment specifications or other related experience is preferred

Additional years of related education may substitute for years of experience

Additional years of related experience may substitute for years of education

Planner, senior

Department: Environmental Services

Minimum salary: $30.35 per hour

Deadline to apply: April 8

This role as an urban planner focuses on improving the quality of life in and around Fayette County through technical planning. The job calls for strong research and analytical skills as the planner works to review zone change proposals, consult on the development of new city ordinances and help conserve resources, among other key functions.

The position’s requirements include:

Bachelor’s degree in urban planning, civil engineering, geography, geology, environmental services, natural resources or field related to the area of specialization

Four years of related planning experience

Additional years of related education may substitute for years of related experience

Additional years of related experience may substitute for years of education

Heavy Equipment Technician

Department: Fleet Services

Minimum salary: $24.97 per hour

Deadline to apply: April 8

This position plays a crucial role in helping to maintain Lexington’s fleet of heavy equipment motor vehicles and related assets. A typical day on the job could involve performing preventive maintenance, safety inspections, repairs and placing orders for specific parts.

The job’s minimum qualifications are listed as follows:

High school diploma, GED or equivalent education experience

Two years of related experience

Additional years of related education may substitute for years of experience

Do you have a question about employment in Lexington or greater Kentucky? We want to hear it. Connect with us via email at ask@herald-leader.com or submit your questions and comments with the Know Your Kentucky form below.