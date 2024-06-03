City of Leawood starts curbside storm debris pickup on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting on Monday, the City of Leawood, Kansas Public Works office will team up with Arbor Masters to help clear out storm debris after severe weather hit several parts of the metro last month.

The curbside pickup program will run from Interstate 435 to 95th Street starting at 7 a.m. If you live outside of these boundaries, the City encourages residents to call the Public Works office at (913) 663-9130 to add your address to the pickup list.

Calls will be taken through the end of business hours on Tuesday, and Public Works asks that you anticipate storm debris pickup on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

To make the process easier, the City lists a few key things to take note of before setting the debris on the curb. It said:

Small branches bundled together with cut ends on one side if possible.

Tree limbs cut to under six (6) feet in length.

All bundles shall be set within ten (10) feet of the curb as crews will not enter residential lots to remove debris.

