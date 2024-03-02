City leaders talk new crime initiatives at town hall meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Paul Young, Police Chief C.J. Davis, and District Attorney Steve Mulroy were in attendance at Senator London Lamar’s town hall meeting, where Memphis’s top officials discussed topics impacting you and your family.

Public safety, economics, and education were the main topics discussed at the town hall meeting held at the Hickory Hill Community Center on Saturday.

Tennessee Commissioner of Education Lizzette Reynolds also joined in on the conversation.

“Tennessee is on its way to being one of the top states in this country for public education,” said Reynolds.

Young detailed his top three priorities for the city of Memphis: economic development, blight, and more ways to engage the youth.

“It’s not a negotiation. It’s a conversation. I asked what it would take to have a ceasefire. They told me what they thought it would take to change our community. I think that’s valuable insight,” said Young.

He also discussed criticism regarding his recent conversations with gang leaders for a ceasefire.

Interim Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis went over numerous initiatives the department is doing to reduce crime.

“We can’t arrest our way out of crime,” said Davis.

She says she wants to put attention on investing in prevention by hiring more officers to increase community engagement.

“We are going to start putting our officers back in the community. We also created 50 positions for retired officers. We’ve filled 25 of those positions already,” she said.

During the topic of juvenile crime, she says she is working with the juvenile court to come up with innovative ways to hold parents accountable for their children’s crimes.

“Judge Sugarmon and I have talked about mandatory parental classes that some parents would also have to take,” said Davis. “If your child commits a crime, and you know, or this child has done this over and over again, and you know that that child is involved. If a car shows up in front of your house, you know that’s not your car.”

Mulroy says his office continues to prioritize violent crime and reducing the recidivism rate. He also claims that there has been a lot of misinformation circulating regarding bail and the D.A. office’s role in it.

“The revolving door that I’m worried about is the revolving door at the other end of the system, where people go into the system, they don’t get much rehabilitative intervention, they come out, and they go right back to the life they know, which is a life on the streets,” said Mulroy.

