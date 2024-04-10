City leaders react to footage of deadly CPD shooting in Humboldt Park
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says he is focused on both accountability and transparency following the release of body-cam video that captured a fatal gunfire exchange in March between Chicago police officers and a 26-year-old man. The difficult-to-watch police shooting video, in which nearly 100 shots were fired by officers after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability says Dexter Reed fired first, has elicited emotional reactions from city leaders. Not long after the police shooting video was released, Johnson called the footage “deeply disturbing.” READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-news/johnson-city-leaders-react-to-footage-of-deadly-cpd-shooting-in-humboldt-park/