City of LaVergne settles lawsuit, owes Maegan Hall half a million dollars
After the explosive sex scandal inside the LaVergne police department in 2023, the city agreed to pay former police officer Maegan Hall $500,000.
After the explosive sex scandal inside the LaVergne police department in 2023, the city agreed to pay former police officer Maegan Hall $500,000.
The scandal has already seen a change in the story from Ohtani's camp.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
If you use something other than credit cards as your primary payment method, you could miss out on critical purchase protections and rewards.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
Putting your money in a high-yield savings account can help you earn interest and reach your savings goals sooner. Find out how much $10,000 in a savings account can earn in one year.
This dirt-detecting vac has special technology to suck up even the most stealthy of dust bunnies.
Users of the popular site Glassdoor, which lets anyone anonymously sign up to review companies they have worked for, say Glassdoor collected and added their names to their user profiles without their consent. One user, who goes by Monica, wrote in a post on her personal blog that Glassdoor added her name and the city where she lives to her Glassdoor profile following an email exchange with Glassdoor customer support, despite having never provided her name during the sign-up process some years earlier. Monica, whose last name we're not publishing to protect her privacy, accused Glassdoor of getting her full name from the email she sent to customer support, which she says they added to her Glassdoor profile.
Infiniti took the redesign of its three-row 2025 QX80 SUV seriously -- and it comes with a correspondingly serious price tag.
Police in Florida have been unable to locate Sutton since March 7, when the warrant was issued.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, had been drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink when he was kicked out for violating the bar’s “conduct standards."
The settlement, which was reached on March 13, will see TKO Group pay out $335 million.
Today, during NBCUniversal’s annual technology conference, One24, the company revealed a slew of features coming to its streaming service Peacock ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. The most notable feature to launch on Peacock is multiview, which allows subscribers to view up to four simultaneous matches at once. Next to picture-in-picture mode, many sports fans agree that multiview has been one of the greatest advancements to sports streaming tech in years, since it offers a more convenient way to follow multiple games simultaneously instead of constantly switching streams.
The days are ticking down until the 2024 Olympic Games start, and Peacock has revealed some of the features it will offer to help you catch all the action you want to see.
"I love how a tan makes me feel," one TikToker says of using sunbeds, which remain popular with some despite dermatologists' concerns.
Some veteran real estate professionals were concerned that the proposed Realtor settlement could leave vulnerable groups, like veteran homebuyers, unrepresented.
How will the remaining resistance to Biden and Trump shape the general election? And is a MAGA Senate nominee the GOP's best bet in Ohio?
Biden and Trump swept Tuesday’s uncontested primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio, continuing their unimpeded march to the summer conventions.
You need to see where Zion caught this alley-oop.
The money -- the biggest amount to be awarded under the CHIPS Act so far -- will help expand Intel's manufacturing capabilities across four states.
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.