City of Las Vegas hosts meeting to discuss roadwork plans for east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas hosted a meeting at the East Las Vegas Community Center to talk about roadwork plans for the east valley.

The project will focus on Stewart Ave from Sixth Street to Nellis Boulevard. Melissa Ocaranza works and lives on the east side and said the area is in desperate need of wider sidewalks and better lighting.

“We see a lot of people walking from Stewart Avenue to our store and they always talk about how dark it is. Lighting would be a good thing for us,” she said.

Ocaranza hopes that with these improvements she will see fewer car crashes and less congestion.

“We see a handful of accidents here. Whether these drivers are speeding or running red lights. Since I’ve been here, I’ve probably seen two pedestrian fatal accidents,” Ocaranza added.

The City of Las Vegas obtained $24 million in federal grants for construction and renovations.

Project goals include flood channel improvements, additional shade, and upgrading the landscaping in addition to making the roads more user-friendly for walkers, bicyclists, and transit riders.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is Wednesday, May 29th at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.