City of Lansing sees violent 4 weeks with 6 homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department has responded to six homicides within the last four weeks, with the most recent being Sunday morning.

With the violent handful of weeks, City of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said they’re doing everything they can to put a stop to it.

“We’re doing a lot of work, we have Advance Peace that is helping out in preventing retaliations, we’re trying to do a lot of work on guns and pushing the legislators to assist with guns,” Schor said.

(WLNS)

As the first three months of 2024 went without any homicides or murders, on May 12, police responded to the 2100 block of Georgetown Boulevard and have begun investigating the sixth homicide within the past four weeks.

“It was an argument that became deadly,” said the mayor.

On Sunday morning around 7 a.m., LPD was informed of a “serious altercation” between a victim and multiple suspects.

Police said it happened in the south side of the city, where early information suggested a 25-year-old man was taken from a residence to an unknown location.

Officers and detectives conducted further investigative actions and located the victim, where he was pronounced dead.

Schor said that homicides like this one have been on the rise lately.

“It’s just something that you have to navigate and we had several months where we didn’t see that and so we’ll continue to navigate that. Our police have the accused in custody and that’s important as well,” he said.

Michigan State University Criminal Justice Professor David Carter said serious crimes aren’t unusual in the spring and summer because when the weather gets warmer, that’s when homicides typically ramp up.

“The weather can be a correlate, obviously it’s not a cause, but it is a correlate simply because people are out, they interact more frequently,” Carter said.

The professor also added that while violence may have spiked recently, overall, serious crimes are actually declining.

“Lansing has a lower than national average homicide rate, violent crime is going down, Lansing PD has finally been able to add a few more officers slowly but surely but that’s a positive approach in terms of looking at being able to deal with not only crime but handling calls for service,” Carter said.

Schor reminded the community that there’s always a price to pay for crimes like these.

“We’ve seen in recent months, you know, people who have gone to jail because of just terrible actions they’ve done so there’s going to be consequences and we’ll keep vigilant,” said the mayor.

LPD told 6 News that the investigation is in its early stages so details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the department’s Facebook page.

