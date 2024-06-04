City of Kingston police investigating weekend homicide

KINGSTON - City of Kingston police are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

In a brief news release, police said the homicide happened in the area of Mead Street.

Police so far have not released any information about the suspect or the victim, nor have they said how the person died or what the motive was for the homicide.

Downtown revitalization: NY awards $10 million for Port Jervis projects: What's planned

Town of Ulster police, state police, and Ulster County's Sheriff's Department, District Attorney's Office and Medical Examiner's Office are all assisting Kingston city police with the investigation.

Police did say there is no threat to the public at this time. They expect to release additional information in the near future.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Kingston city police probing homicide. What we know