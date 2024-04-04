City of Killeen opens public comment on proposed 'FY 2025' Fee Schedule
The Bilt Mastercard offers a unique perk: You can earn points on your rent payments, and Bilt will cover any added transaction fees. Check out all the perks.
The Celtics improved to 60-16.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
History indicated Wednesday's matchup would be tense.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
GM just revealed some range and pricing details on the production 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
Tomorrowland's Autopia attraction is embracing the future with a transition away from fossil fuels.
The strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years left at least nine dead, dozens of others trapped and nearly 1,000 people injured.
The all-electric Porsche Taycan has been updated for the first time, and seriously upgraded in terms of performance and range.
OnePlus has announced a new tool called AI Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from photos.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Indian revamps the 2025 Scout with classic looks and new tech, starting with a new frame, to a new engine, new looks, new accessories, and a lot more tech.
Clay modeling is still the main way to develop shapes in the automotive and motorcycle industries. A lot of people think that computers or AI have taken over, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.
Rubrik, a data cybersecurity company that raised more than a half-billion dollars while private, filed to go public after the bell on Monday. Following quickly on the heels of debuts from Reddit and Astera Labs, the choice by Rubrik to pursue a public offering now could indicate that the IPO market is warming for tech companies. As a private-market company, Rubrik last raised a lettered round in 2019 when it closed $261 million at a $3.3 billion post-money valuation, according to Crunchbase data.
Seven open source foundations are coming together to create common specifications and standards for Europe's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), regulation adopted by the European Parliament last month. The Apache Software Foundation, Blender Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, OpenSSL Software Foundation, PHP Foundation, Python Software Foundation, and Rust Foundation revealed their intentions to pool their collective resources and connect the dots between existing security best practices in open source software development -- and ensure that the much-maligned software supply chain is up to the task when the new legislation comes into force in three years.
February's JOLTS report showed the labor market has remained in a strong position while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates at multidecade highs.
The NHTSA blames distraction, intoxicated drivers, no seatbelts, and speeding for the stubbornly high number of traffic deaths.