The city and Keep Jackson Beautiful are hosting community cleanups throughout April

Beautification crews will be seen throughout April all over Jackson, as part of a month-long collaboration between the city and Keep Jackson Beautiful.

The collaboration was announced by Alicia Crudup at Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba's weekly press conference on Monday.

Crudup is the executive director of Keep Jackson Beautiful, a nonprofit "dedicated to litter cleanup, litter prevention, education and outreach and beautification of the state’s capital city," according to their website.

This will be Keep Jackson Beautiful's 60th year as an organization, Crudup said. They are asking for donations up to $60 in an effort to raise $300,000 for a youth campaign, though details of the campaign weren't given.

Keep Jackson Beautiful Executive Director Alicia Crudup, (right) and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, seen here in this March 6th 2023 file photo, speak on the nonprofit's plans for community clean in the month of April. Keep Jackson Beautiful and the city's Solid Waste Division are collaborating to host community cleanups on each weekend of April.

The city's Solid Waste Division will team up with Keep Jackson Beautiful and other various community and business partners for clean-ups throughout Jackson on each weekend in April.

"Join us in cleaning up our city. Join us in beautifying our spaces," Weathers said, adding that she was thankful to partners and individuals who have helped with past clean-ups.

Joining in on the action is the Jackson Police Department. Chief of Police Joseph Wade announced the creation of the Neighborhood Enhancement Team, or NET, which will consist of two officers in-charge of patrolling known dumping areas and arresting those violating the city's illegal dumping laws.

Lumumba said the first perpetrators will be made as an example to show how serious the city is about curbing illegal dumping activities.

"We will make an example out of you. Please don’t take my words lightly," Lumumba said. "Once we catch the first person through this team and with other technology, we are going to perp walk the individual responsible for throwing litter and illegal dumping in our city. I believe in the power of embarrassment."

The community clean-ups are listed below:

Other events throughout the year can be found on Keep Jackson Beautiful's website here.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS beautification campaign set for month of April