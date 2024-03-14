City jobless rate edges up

Mar. 14—HIGH POINT — The city of High Point's unemployment rate creeped up in January but remains at a level that reflects a strong job market.

The rate was 4.4% in January, up from 3.7% in December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Jobless rates typically rise from December to January with the conclusion of the Christmas holiday season and the end of seasonal work.

"This is normal," said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University. "Every year, unemployment rises about half a percentage point between December and January due to seasonal changes."

The city's unemployment rate was slightly up from 4.3% in January 2023 but noticeably lower than the rate of 7.6% in January 2021, when the economy remained buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The January rate this year continued to stay below the 5% threshold of a healthy local job market.

"The jobless rate remains relatively low," McCully told The High Point Enterprise. "We are continuing the multiyear trend of unemployment below 5%."

Statewide, unemployment rates increased in all 100 of North Carolina's from December to January, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday. All 15 of the state's metropolitan areas also recorded rate increases over the month.

However, when compared to January 2023, unemployment rates decreased in 80 counties, increased in eight and remained unchanged in 12. The department reported that 14 metropolitan areas posted rate decreases over the year and one county remained unchanged.

In January, 90 counties recorded unemployment rates at or below 5%. In December 96 counties posted that mark.

No counties in North Carolina recorded unemployment rates in December or January at or above 10%, a sign of a sluggish job market.

The number of workers employed statewide increased in January by 13,222 to 5.04 million while the number of people unemployed increased by 21,136 to 189,783. Since January 2023, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 77,336 while the number unemployed has decreased by 4,861.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul