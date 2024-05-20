City of Jacksonville announces National Safe Boating Week, Manatee Awareness

National Safe Boating Week will be held this week, and every year, it’s a time to remind boaters about the rules and safety tips for everyone to be safe on the water.

Being prepared, boaters can enjoy their time on the water with confidence, knowing that they are doing everything possible to protect themselves and others.

Duval County has approximately 230 linear miles of coastline affected by the tides.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in 2022:

28,195 boats were registered in Duval County

18 boating accidents were in Duval County

1,029,993 boats were registered in Florida

735 boating accidents in Florida

661 vessels in Florida were from recreational cruising

64.5% of fatalities in boating incidents were from drowning

Furthermore, manatee protection is crucial for safeguarding these gentle giants and preserving their habitats. One of their threats is boat strikes.

Key factors to help prevent these accidents are speed zone regulations, boater education, manatee sanctuaries, habitat conservation, legislation and enforcement.

Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department wants to remind everyone to follow boater safety initiatives as we go through National Safe Boating Week, the summer and beyond.

