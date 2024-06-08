City of Hughes, AR employee left severely burned while working

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aunt relives the harrowing moments she received a call about her nephew being badly burned while working for the city of Hughes, Arkansas.

Sylvia Robinson says this all could have been avoided and doesn’t think she is getting the full story.

Wrapped arms, hands, thighs, and back cover 44-year-old Randy BoBo. Underneath them, raw skin from severe burns.

Robinson says she received the call Monday afternoon that BoBo was badly burned while working as a garbage man for the city of Hughes, Arkansas.

“Every morning we have to wake up and see that his whole life, his life has changed tremendously,” Robinson said. “I think there should be consequences for whoever is responsible for this. This is something that is a long-term situation that he has to deal with.”

She says he was told by a city employee that the mayor requested a dumpster full of tree limbs and leaves be burned. This was a request, that she says she was told, is usually handled by someone else.

“My question is to Hughes City, is that part of the job description? Is that what he’s supposed to do? Do they just send their employees out there, don’t put them in no gear, and leave them wide open like that? Those are the answers I want to know,” Robinson said.

WREG had the chance to talk to BoBo, but he didn’t want to show his face due to the severity of the burns.

He says he’s never been asked to do this in the two years he’s worked for the city but that day, he says he was given a can of gasoline and instructed to get rid of the debris.

“I didn’t want to do it,” Bobo said. “She brought the mayor’s name into it.”

Robinson says she has been desperate for answers about what really happened all week. She doesn’t think the city is being totally honest and it’s not clear who made the order.

“Not one person has even reached out to see about him,” she said. “He didn’t get a flower, he didn’t get a card, or nothing. Not that he needs it, but at least show some type of concern.”

WREG has reached out to the City of Hughes and has yet to hear from them.

