City hosting Spring cleanup day Saturday

Mar. 12—Palestine's annual Citywide Spring Cleanup Day has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

"Let's come together as a community to breathe new life into our city this spring, join us for our citywide cleanup event, where every helping hand makes a difference," said City Manager Teresa Herrera. "Together we can transform our streets, parks and neighborhoods into vibrant, clean spaces that we can all be proud of. Let's make this spring a season of renewal for our city!"

Mayor Mitchell Jordan and his community impact group Leadership Education Achieve Dreams Team, known as LEAD, is inviting community members to meet at the pavilion at Regan Park Saturday morning for breakfast. Those present will then be split into groups and sent out to different areas in the community to pick up trash from 8 a.m. to noon.

"Let's get out and take pride in our community," Jordan said. "I believe in leading by example. If I'm asking someone to do something, I'm willing to do it myself. I'll be out in the city working alongside those that show up to help out."

Jordan said donuts are being donated by Jocelyn's Donuts and the Donut Palace for those who show up to volunteer. Pizza will be provided for lunch after the four hour cleanup session.

Jordan said water will also be available for those that volunteer Saturday.

The first 20 to 30 people who show up to volunteer will receive a free LEAD t-shirt.

The city will provide neon colored vests for those working near or around busy streets and highways. Jordan said volunteers should wear boots or work shoes for safety since they may be working in areas with tall grass and heavy foliage. He also encouraged those participating to bring gloves to protect their hands.

Jordan noted that anyone needing college volunteer hours or community services hours can get them with this event.

"This is a really great way to get out of the house this spring, get a little exercise and have fun taking care of the community," Jordan said.

Palestine residents with an active water account will be able to drop off their unwanted items at the city of Palestine Transfer Station, 517 ACR 3694 off Hwy 79, at no charge.

Residential account holders and/or authorized users are required to provide a copy of their water bill — active accounts only — and identification, such as a driver's license, matching the address on the water bill.

It is recommended to tarp your truck load and/or trailer to prevent debris from flying out onto the roadway.

Items accepted at the transfer station include, but are not limited to, the following:

—Solid waste, including household garbage, furniture, lumber, shingles and dried paint.

—Metal items, including sheet metal, pipe, scrap iron and cast iron.

—Large appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, a/c units and televisions.

—Car and light truck tires with no rims, limited to four per household. Tractor and large truck tires will not be accepted.

The following WILL NOT be accepted at the transfer station:

—Household chemicals, such as drain cleaners, liquid paint and cleaning supplies.

—Herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids or acids.

—Large appliances with freon. Freon must be evacuated by a certified technician and the item tagged by the technician regarding evacuation before it will be accepted.

Only one 16' trailer or two regular truckloads per household will be allowed to dump on that day free of charge. Staff will be keeping track of all individuals dumping at the facility. Individuals surpassing the dumping limit will have a choice of being charged for additional loads or be turned away.

Organic yard waste, such as limbs, brush and leaves will not be accepted at the Palestine Transfer Station. Instead, organic yard waste can be taken to the Compost Facility at 1630 N. Spring Street. The Compost Facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

Individuals who are disabled or age 65 years or older may request their items be picked up by the city of Palestine Public Works Department. Proof of age and/or disability, as well as proof of residency must be verified before a pick-up will be scheduled. Eligibility may be approved by visiting the Public Works Department located at 1620 W. Palestine Avenue.

Questions may be directed to Public Works at 903-731-8423.