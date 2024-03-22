City to host volunteer cleanup event at Tijeras BioZone Open Space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will host a volunteer cleanup event at the Tijeras BioZone Open Space along Route 66.

Projects include trash pick-up, revegetation, trail maintenance, and graffiti removal. Afterwards, there will be a raffle of prizes and a prize for the weirdest piece of trash. The event will take place on March 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers can meet at the Tijeras BioZone Education Center, 15600 Central Ave. SE, to sign in and enjoy donated snacks. Parking is limited, so people are asked to carpool if possible. To sign up, visit One Albuquerque Volunteers or contact Volunteer Program Coordinator Jenny Blackmore via email or phone: 505-768-3072. If you would like to sign up as a group, contact Blackmore.

