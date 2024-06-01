City to host meeting addressing safe routes to school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting the community to voice their priorities for the creation of the Safe Routes to School action plan at a meeting that will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.

This action plan addresses school zone safety and promotes walking and bicycling to school, according to a news release sent by the City.

The City says this action plan aims to provide clear and implementable direction on:

Creating a safe, connected, and comfortable infrastructure network for children to walk and bike themselves to school.

Prioritize areas that are at risk, underrepresented, and highly utilized.

Provide a clear and implementable pathway for future improvements.

Effectively reduce vehicle speeds through design and enforcement.

The plan is part of the City’s commitment to enhance the comprehensive regional transportation system, according to the City.

For more information about the Safe Routes to School action plan visit www.elev8ep.com/mobility.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.