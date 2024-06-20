City to honor longtime radio host

ELKHART — The City of Elkhart and the Elkhart Jazz Festival have announced an upcoming celebration honoring radio host and announcer Allen Strike.

In recognition of his many contributions to the community and the airwaves, Mayor Rod Roberson will present him with the key to the city in a special ceremony Friday.

The public has been invited to join in the festivities from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Cittadine Room at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., as part of the 36th Elkhart Jazz Festival. The festival runs through Sunday in downtown Elkhart.

“Allen has been a beloved voice and volunteer in our community for decades, and we are honored to celebrate his remarkable career and commitment to our community at the Elkhart Jazz Festival,” Roberson said. “This key to the city is a small token of our gratitude for all that he has done to enrich the lives of our residents.”

Allen has been involved since the beginning of the Elkhart Jazz Festival.

In the early days of the festival, the WTRC-AM 1340 mobile unit was parked on the plaza where the popular duo of Allen Strike and Bill Darwin did live broadcasts from the Midway Motor Lodge site. In fact, the Midwest Motor Lodge was Jazz Festival Headquarters in the early days. The only other venue was the ELCO, now The Lerner Theatre.

Strike attended the National Academy of Broadcasting in Washington, D.C.

In 1965 he joined WTRC, where he spent the next 44 years before retiring in 2009. He hosted WTRC’s talk show “Sound Off” for 34 years. In fact, Allen donated memorabilia along with pictures and audio of “Sound Off” to the Elkhart County Historical Museum.

Allen has spent more than 50 years on the radio, not counting those afternoon gigs on Hometown WKBI and the couple of years (2021 and 2022) when WTRC hired his voice for The Heart. Across four decades, he also wrote and recorded short historical notes of Elkhart: “If you remember a Main Street with Casey’s and Flytraps on it” or “if you ever had lunch at a Judd Drug Store” or “if you remember Sophie Starzinski and her little dog Pepper,” and hundreds more.

He was the announcer for The Elkhart Municipal Band since the 1970s, and exclusively for about 10 years prior to his retirement from the band in 2019. Residents may also recognize him as the emcee to many local parades and festivals.