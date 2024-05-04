City Hall: Not-so-social post lives on in zoning request

May 3—INCLUDED IN the paperwork for the upcoming Thursday meeting of the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment is an unusual request, having nothing to do with constructing a dormer, putting up a fence or expanding a patio.

Rather, it asks that a ZBA alternate member recuse herself from discussions on a case because of a disparaging comment about a local attorney whose firm is representing the requestor before the ZBA.

E.L. Diers LLC wants to construct a second-floor dormer and erect a freestanding sign at 37 Bay St. The company is represented by the law firm Cronin, Bisson, and Zalinsky, P.C.

In a letter dated Dec. 21, attorney John Bisson asks that ZBA alternate June Trisciani, a former alderman at large and mayoral candidate, recuse herself from discussions of the variance request because of a Facebook comment from last August.

The comment, by "June Trisciani for Mayor, was made on a post advertising the Manchester Business Alliance's mayoral debate, which was to be moderated by attorney John Cronin.

The comment said Cronin is "a misogynistic a-hole."

"Such a post shows a bias against Attorney Cronin and gives rise to a reasonable concern that said bias may be extended to those who work with him," Bisson wrote in his request.

Trisciani has publicly denied she wrote and posted the comment. At the Dec. 5, 2023, meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, she said the Manchester Police Department was investigating to determine who posted it.

"The only thing I can say right now is there is an active case with the Manchester Police Department and the Cyber Crimes Unit. That is all I am at liberty to say at the present time," Trisciani said during the meeting.

In his request, Bisson wrote, "ZBA members, who act similar to judges in court, are held to the 'Juror Standard' which requires recusal if the member is 'prejudiced to any degree regarding the case.'"

"The 'Juror Standard' requires only the appearance of impropriety for recusal," Bisson wrote. "While Member Trisciani denies posting the comment, the origin of the comment on Member Trisciani's Facebook page remains under investigation and, therefore, there is at least an appearance of bias unless and until the investigation exonerates Member Trisciani."

Bisson said Trisciani's participation could "potentially invalidate any decisions by the ZBA."

ZBA members addressed a similar request that Trisciani recuse herself over the post in February. At that time, board chair Anne Ketterer asked Trisciani whether she authored the post. Trisciani said no.

Ketterer asked Trisciani several more questions related to the juror standard, including whether she expected to gain or lose anything based on the disposition of the case, whether she was prejudiced to any degree regarding the case and whether she wanted to recuse herself. Trisciani answered no to each query.

ZBA member Joe Prieto said he found it hard to attribute an anonymous post on Trisciani's Facebook page to her.

"If someone puts an anonymous post to the mayor's Facebook or something, I don't see how that would disqualify the mayor," Prieto said. "Attorney Cronin has been in front of this board a lot. He is an excellent attorney and he does a great job for himself and his clients.

"I just don't see how any reasonable person could possibly conclude that there would be a conflict based on the set of facts."

Each ZBA member who spoke on the matter in February agreed it was not necessary for Trisciani to recuse herself, and no vote was taken.

Trisciani on Thursday called the matter "old news," saying the request dates to December but keeps coming back around because the 37 Bay St. application has been postponed several times.

She cited a recent ZBA meeting at which she and Cronin were both present. The post, she said, "never even came up."

According to a police report on the investigation dated Dec. 26, Detective Howard Hill closed out the case after determining no crime had been committed.

After meeting with Trisciani — who reported to police on Dec. 1 that her Facebook account was hacked — Hill submitted a preservation request to Facebook via Meta.

According to Hill's report, Meta Platforms responded, "We are unable to find the user based on the information provided."

"I am closing the case with the understanding that it may be reopened at a later date should new information come to light," Hill wrote.

Road change

At their Oct. 17, 2023, meeting, city aldermen voted to approve a request to change Sheffield Road to one-way, westbound, from South Willow Street to Harvey Road.

City Traffic Engineer Kristen Clarke said work on the conversion project is planned for the week of May 20. Once signage and striping changes are completed, only westbound traffic will be allowed along that stretch of Sheffield Road.

Keeping homes safe

The Manchester Health Department will present a free community information event, "Lead Paint Poison Danger in Manchester," on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Parkside Middle School, 75 Parkside Ave.

Pizza will be served, and child care is available. To request child care or information, call Granite State Organizing Project at 603-668-8250.

What's up at the airport?

On Thursday at 7 p.m., Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens will field questions from the public at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road in Londonderry.

The "Ask the Airport Director" presentation is free to the public.

Part of the Aviation Museum's "Exploring Aviation" series of programs, the talk is sponsored by Hoyle Tanner and Grappone Auto.

After giving an update about recent activities and challenges at MHT, Kitchens will take questions on the fly from the audience.

Kitchens came to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in October 2018 from the Houston Airport System, where he served as general manager.

For information, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call 603-669-4820.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.