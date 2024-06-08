City Hall: Lease extended at shelter, new assessor nominated

Jun. 7—CITY ALDERMEN VOTED to extend a lease agreement for 39 Beech St. — home to the city's homeless shelter and engagement center — from June 30 to Nov. 30 of this year.

During a discussion of the matter, Alderman Norm Vincent of the Special Committee on Alcohol, Other Drugs and Youth Services asked whether the city had a plan for the shelter's future.

"So we are going to extend this until Nov. 30, but do we have a plan after that?" Vincent said. "Are we putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound? What are we doing for five months?"

Alderman Bill Barry responded, saying he has spoken with Mayor Jay Ruais, who is working on trying to get a nonprofit to take over the shelter.

"Is there a chance that the non-profit could take over before the end of November or are we just hoping it will be done by that time?" Vincent asked.

"I think we are going to continue it through November," Barry said. "This is a lease and we are going to have to abide by the lease.

"I think the mayor is pretty confident that he is going to be able to get a nonprofit in there. I hope so, because obviously at the end of November it is going to start getting cold out and that is when we are going to need the shelter space."

Vincent said he wanted to be certain, because the new agreement requires the city to pay three months in advance for the building — $81,000 at $27,000 a month.

"That is a lot of money for a building," Vincent said. "As long as we have a plan, I think the people are good with that. ... I just want to make sure that there is a goal."

A second amendment approved by aldermen modifies the professional services agreement between the city and East Coast Evolution Leadership LLC, a for-profit agency the city contracts with to run the shelter.

Changes include altering the dates of the agreement to run from the end of June through November and increasing the monthly payment from $70,833.33 to $72,000.

Vincent asked shelter manager Jake King for more information about the payment.

"Is it X amount towards salaries? What is included?" Vincent asked. "The reason I ask is because when you increase compensation there is obviously a reason. That is what prompted me to think, 'Well what is the breakdown as it is now, and what is the reason for the increase?'"

King said the key drivers are inflation and the cost of living.

"Every ounce of the adjustment, which like you said is only $1,200 a month, is going to raises for my staff," King said.

"Is it possible that you could get us a breakdown of what that compensation is monthly?" Vincent asked.

King said he would talk to his lawyers.

"Since we are a for-profit and not a nonprofit, my lawyers have said that we shouldn't really provide that without some kind of back-and-forth and reason because it is part of our ... I forget the term she used," King said. "I don't mind providing it."

"We are contractors and that would be akin to me telling my staff that they have to tell me what they spend their money on and they don't," King said. "I get what you are saying and I can get you a breakdown. I like to listen to my legal counsel, so I am trying to make sure I don't stick my foot into it right now."

Around the city

—Michael Hurley, the city's commercial assessor, has been nominated to succeed Bob Gagne as chairman of the Board of Assessors, effective Aug. 24. The nomination will lay over until the next meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Gagne recently announced his intent to retire July 31.

—City officials announced the Memorial High School track and turf complex will be closed Monday until further notice to replace the track.

—Ruais announced a compromise agreement to the City of Manchester's procurement ordinances last week, developed with the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire and Vermont and the New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council .

The agreement addresses issues in the procurement process to enhance transparency, efficiency and inclusivity.

"This amendment exemplifies the collaborative spirit of effective governance," Ruais said in a statement.

Josh Reap, president & CEO of the NH/VT Chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors, thanked Ruais and aldermen for listening to concerns.

"The reforms today replace vagueness with clarity and measurable metrics," Reap said in a statement.

David Spechuilli, president of the NHBCTC, said he believes the amendments to Chapter 39 "will not only protect the workers contracted to perform city construction contracts but also protect Manchester taxpayers."

