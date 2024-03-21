City Hall Insider: City manager search, Tokyo Electron campus acquisition & I-35 caps

Editor's note: City Hall Insider is a roundup of items the Austin City Council is set to vote on other local government news and an inside look at my reporting process. This story will be updated after the Austin City Council votes.

Y'all, there has been A LOT going on at city hall these past few weeks and there is a whole lot more coming up.

In fact, I expect it to be so busy for the foreseeable future I preemptively took a mini vacation last week which, side note, if you haven't already, carve some time into your schedule to go see the Texas wildflowers. It's my first spring here in Austin and it was great to spend my time off outside and see the Bluebonnets.

But anyways, back to politics. Leading the news out of Austin City Hall recently has been the search for a new city manager. Names of the finalists were released a few weeks ago. One has already dropped out of the running and two remain vying for the top spot in Austin.

My days have been filled with reviewing application records for the potential candidates, learning about their backgrounds as executive city leaders in their respective cities and I'm continuing to prepare for the community town hall happening on Monday and the Austin City Council's subsequent vote on the next city leader.

In other news, the city is looking to make a large real estate acquisition and is looking to ask the state for a hefty investment in a transportation project.

Let's get into it.

City manager finalists

Choosing a new city manager is one of the most important decisions the Austin City Council makes. The city manager is the top most city-official who oversees the daily operations of thousands of city employees, dozens of departments and the implementation of the policy decisions approved by the City Council.

Austin has been without a permanent city manager since Spencer Cronk was fired by the City Council last February, in part due to the city's response to the 2023 winter storm.

The city hired a search firm and initially selected three finalists from a pool of 39 applicants: the city managers of Denton, Dallas and Kansas City, Missouri.

The city manager of Kansas City dropped out of the running a few days after the announcement. T.C. Broadnax of Dallas and Sara Hensley of Denton remain in the running for the position.

I wrote last week about Broandax's background in Dallas, and his planned exit from his current job in June. My colleague Chase Rogers wrote about Hensley's time in Denton, and her time as a city leader in Austin.

The candidates meet with city staff on Monday and have a public town hall that evening. They will be interviewed by the City Council in executive session on Tuesday. The plan is to have a selection made by early April.

Tokyo Electron campus

Today, the City Council will vote on an $87 million purchase of the Tokyo Electron campus.

The property is located near the city's future planned light rail line along Riverside Drive, my colleague Shonda Novak reported this week. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said he envisions a large mixed-use development centered around mass transit and affordable housing.

A city spokesperson told Novak that the site also could accommodate a second emergency communications center and future office space. The 107-acre campus has been on the market since late last year.

I-35 caps & stitches

The City Council will vote today on whether the city will apply for a $191 million loan from the Texas Department of Transportation-managed state infrastructure bank for the city's "cap and stitch" program. The program aims to build decks — called caps or stitches — over sections of a sunken Interstate 35.

TxDOT will start construction to expand, widen and lower I-35 through Central Austin later this year. Construction, which could last more than a decade, could cost $4.5 billion.

My colleague Chase Rogers will have more on what the loan could mean after the City Council votes.

