City gets $8.8M in federal funding for new fire station in Northeast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso will receive $8.8 million in federal money for a new fire station to serve Northeast El Paso, the City announced in a news release.

The money is part of the Fiscal 2025 Community Project Funding program. The City cited U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, for helping to move the funding request through the appropriations process.

The money would be used to build a new fire station that would replace Fire Station 12, which is located on Fort Boulevard in Central El Paso.

The project would build a new fire station that would serve Northeast El Paso and would also provide emergency response support to Fort Bliss, Logan Heights, and Biggs Army Airfield, the City said in a news release.

City staff has not picked the site for the new fire station yet, a city spokesperson said.

“This project underscores the power of partnership between governmental entities and highlights our commitment to enhancing public safety infrastructure in El Paso,” Mayor Oscar Leeser said. “We are grateful for the ongoing investment in our community and the commitment to safeguarding lives and property. In neighborhoods across the City, we are modernizing aging facilities to maintain El Paso’s standing as one of the nation’s safest cities. We are expanding community involvement in resident safety, taking proactive approaches to preventing fire and medical incidents, and improving public safety operational efficiencies.”

“This year, I was proud to submit a community project funding request in Congress to build a new fire station for Northeast El Paso and Fort Bliss. This project will go a long way in improving emergency response times in a region that would greatly benefit from additional services. Through my seat on the House Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for the El Paso community and Fort Bliss to get this important funding across the finish line,” Gonzales said.

The Fire Station 12 Reconstruction Project includes site preparation, design, and construction of a 6,000-square foot facility that will “provide direct benefits to regional fire prevention, emergency response, public safety, and economic development for Northeast El Paso,” the City of El Paso said in a news release.

“This $8.8 million project is part of the City of El Paso’s commitment to maintaining its standing as one of the nation’s safest cities by improving public safety operational efficiencies,” the City said in a news release.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.