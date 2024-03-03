City of Fort Smith in partnership to create Slackwater Harbor in Van Buren

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Communities across the River Valley are working together to bring more jobs to the area and allow businesses to ship bulk containerized goods to other states for a lower cost.

The city of Fort Smith, Van Buren, Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, Crawford County, Sebatasin County, and the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority (WAIA) are in partnership to create a Slackwater Harbor near the Five Rivers Distribution Warehouse.

This project is projected to move lots of freight to increase the amount of tonnage going down the Arkansas River.

“The big benefit will be to those shippers that move large amounts of bulk freight by truck and by rail,” Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said.

Fort Smith reveals new splash pad

The harbor costs $18,870,000 and the WAIA received a grant from the United States Department of Transportation for $15,096,000.

McGill says their intermodal authority partners will fund the difference.

The harbor will be built above a 100-year floodplain according to McGill.

“So high river waters will not impact it,” he said.

McGill says the harbor will create about 100 jobs or more over time.

“Which will convert to 16 or $17 million a year in wages alone. And we would hope that all of those wages would be spent in the economy here in the River Valley,” he said.

McGill says it will also lead to lower transportation costs for companies shipping to other states such as Louisiana.

“Using water versus fuel trucks is going to be a tremendous savings for them,” he said.

Marty Shell, president of Five Rivers Distribution in Van Buren, says the Slackwater Harbor will allow them to handle more goods, “be able to turn the barges, the trucks, the rail cars at a quicker pace, and to bring in more economic development into the area.”

He says more truck drivers will be coming in and out of the area.

“Which would create more reason for having shops for mechanics, tires, fuel, restaurants, stuff of that nature,” Shell said.

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl E. Geffken says companies will also have the option of shipping their goods by plane as well.

“All four means of transportation of goods is here in the River Valley region. And we’re just being able to take advantage of our strengths to further grow our region,” he said.

He says the Arkansas River from Mississippi up to Catoosa outside of Tulsa will be deepened to 12 feet.

Bud West, owner of Bud’s Iron & Metal in Van Buren says he will consider putting his products on freight and transporting it by river.

“It depends on what the freight rates are going to be on the river, availability of the boats,” West said.

Geffken says it will take years for the harbor to be completed but the most important thing is they have the money to start building now.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.