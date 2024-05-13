City floats new plan to restore the Grand River rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The rapids could be coming back to Grand Rapids.

One year after an effort was rejected by regulators, a new plan is in motion to restore the rapids to the Grand River.

Whitewater rapids, which the city was named for, vanished from the river in the late 1800s and early 1900s after dams were put in place.

State and federal regulators opposed a plan last year that would have brought back the whitewater rapids. This time, the city is moving forward on a different plan that would still create fast-moving parts of the Grand River, according to city planning documents.

Crews would restore the rapids to the lower reach of the river, from 300 feet upstream of Bridge Street down to Fulton Street, by removing four dams and putting rocks and boulders in the river.

Construction could start in the summer of 2025 and wrap up by that October.

The city is working with the nonprofit Grand Rapids WhiteWater, along with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on the design, according to city planning documents. EGLE must still approve a revised permit from the city in order for this to happen.

A fisherman on the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids on May 12, 2024.

The Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids on May 12, 2024.

The Grand River and DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids on May 12, 2024.

The Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids on May 12, 2024.

Advocates have argued that rapids would boost tourism and allow for recreation, like casual whitewater paddling, tubing and floating. They also argue it would make for better fishing, with the faster waters allowing more fish to come through.

Joshua Wardlow, who lives in Grand Rapids, started fishing when he was young with his grandfather. He often comes to Fish Ladder Park overlooking the Grand River in Grand Rapids to cast a line.

“It’s just the rush and the energy,” Wardlow said. “Peacefulness. Relaxation.”

He said he would love to see the rapids come back.

“I think it’d be a good thing to happen out here,” Wardlow said.

The city commission accepted a $7 million state grant last week for the river revitalization project. The city also approved a $1.55 million contract with a group that will help relocate the area’s endangered mussel population to another part of the river.

“It’d definitely bring more people,” Wardlow said. “Definitely see it moving faster and better.”

Wardlow hopes to see all kinds of bigger fish.

“Bigger predatorial fish, big catfish, different species of fish,” he said.

