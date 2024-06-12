City of Fairmont re-shuffles ARPA funds after projects fall through

Jun. 12—FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council reallocated the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds at a work session Tuesday prior to the regular City Council meeting.

Fairmont received over $8 million in ARPA funds. Most of the money has already been spent, Marketing and Communications Manager David Kirk said. However, after projects like a housing development fell through leaving roughly $500,000 of unspent ARPA money, the city had to pivot and find other ways to spend the money. ARPA funds expire Dec. 31, 2024, after which unused funds return to the U.S. Treasury.

City officials presented council with some options at the work session.

"What they seemed the most receptive to were some more utility upgrades and projects," Kirk said. "There are a couple of areas in both the filtration side and sewer treatment, wastewater treatment side that needs some significant upgrades, that this money would be able to go toward. One of the things that made that option most attractive to them was the utilities department ability to spend that money quickly.

"We're getting up to deadlines with having to spend this ARPA money."

Kirk added the reallocations will have to be formally approved via resolution at an upcoming regular council meeting.

At the regular meeting, Council formally approved the creation of an honorary street name program and fee schedule. Planning Director Shae Strait spoke in favor of the ordinance prior to its passage, explaining the program would create a clear pathway to allow community members to put up signs to raise awareness for certain individuals.

Council also set a public hearing for a planned $17.4 million stormwater sewer replacement project for Morgantown Avenue on July 9. They also reappointed Marcella Yaremchuk to the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority for another five year term.

The city is installing new playground equipment at Windmill Park.

"I think they ordered it maybe last year," City Manager Travis Blosser said. "I think there was outdated playground equipment that was out there that had been removed and this was new equipment that had been ordered. Again, I think it was last fiscal year. It's just been getting it scheduled for Public Works to do the install work."

Blosser clarified the new equipment has been an ongoing project at Windmill Park that originated before the mother of a girl who broke her arm on a swing set at the park sued the City.

Blosser expects the equipment to be installed fairly soon, hopefully over the next month or so, he said.

Other items on Blosser's city manager report: The City will hold a workshop with Council on the distribution of Opioid funds on July 9. Blosser also mentioned the paving project that's taking place in the city.

"Our paving contract is moving slower than even our Public Works Department would like to see, but it is making progress." Blosser said.

Blosser added the paving crew ran into an issue on Sands Drive and weather delayed the work but now is proceeding. He added the City hasn't paid for unfinished work yet.

Blosser also announced City Hall will be closed on June 19 and 20 for Juneteenth and West Virginia Day.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com