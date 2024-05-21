City of Euclid honors fallen officer Jacob Derbin during council meeting

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Euclid is honoring the life of fallen Euclid police officer Jacob Derbin, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

A ceremonial resolution was introduced in Derbin’s honor during the Euclid City Council meeting Monday night.

Derbin, 23, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance at a home earlier this month. The 24-year-old suspect was later found dead after an 18-hour manhunt.

The fallen officer was laid to rest over the weekend.

He is being remembered as a selfless individual who devoted his life to public service. The City of Euclid says Derbin embodied the spirit of an officer and a soldier, to which they are very grateful.

